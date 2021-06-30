Vitamin C is most popular and ferulic acid works particularly well with it. "Vitamin C isn't very shelf-stable on its own and it degrades quickly, especially when exposed to sunlight," says Lisa. Ferulic acid actually helps stabilise vitamin C, prolonging your product. "It also improves the way it is absorbed into the skin and makes your vitamin C last longer on the skin," continues Dr Acharya. In other words, ferulic acid and vitamin C are the dream team for glowing skin.