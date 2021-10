Of course, ferulic acid is nothing new and thanks to brands like SkinCeuticals and The Ordinary , it's probably already on your radar. But unlike its popular counterpart vitamin C, it's something of an unsung hero – not least because it has the power to make your skincare products work a hell of a lot harder. So how exactly should you use ferulic acid in your routine and is it right for you? Here's everything you need to know about the little ingredient doing big things in skincare.