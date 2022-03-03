14 Of The Best Retinol Serums For Glowy, Glowy Skin

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
You don't have to look far to see the hype around retinol. The super-powered ingredient is heralded by beauty lovers and editors alike for its knack for achieving smooth, evenly-toned, acne- and line-free skin.
"Patients with sun-related aging changes, fine lines, textural changes to the skin, sun freckles, and melasma all benefit from use of a retinol or [prescription-based] retinoid," confirms dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Melanie Palm, MD. "Patients that are acne-prone may also note an improvement in their breakouts [after using a retinol or retinoid]."
But for all the good they can do, many retinol creams leave a greasy residue, feel too rich for oily or acne-prone skin, or can't rival the luxe experience of our favourite night creams — which means no matter how good they are for our complexions, many of us just aren't using retinol as much as we should. That's where retinol serums come in: The lighter formulas tend to absorb more quickly into skin, and still leave room for us to apply our feel-good moisturisers before sliding into bed every night.
Since finding a smart retinol formulation that can actually deliver the goods properly is key, we polled top dermatologists and our editors to find out which serums they reach for in their own skin-care routines. Ahead, 14 serums that have been tried and tested.