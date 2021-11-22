We are living in a world of information overload. Everyone has a voice and a platform and social media allows us to reach a wider audience that would not have been possible 20 years ago. But is this a good thing? How does one sort out the scientifically credible voices from the charlatans? If you’re feeling desperate because of your spots and your self-esteem is in your boots, it is totally understandable why you would turn to the internet for advice. The difficulty is that not all advice is created equal, and there is a lot of conflicting information — sometimes even coming from health professionals themselves. And just because something works for one person, it doesn't mean it will work for you. We are all individuals, after all, with our unique DNA, environment and gut and skin microbiome.