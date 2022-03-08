At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For skincare newbies and veterans alike, hyaluronic acid is a mainstay ingredient that's found in many beauty routines and continues to find new ways of staying relevant in 2022, from hair application to TikTok hacks.
Hyaluronic acid is naturally found in our bodies, which is why our skin loves to soak it up so much. “It’s a natural component of the body found mainly in soft connective tissues. Almost 50% of HA is found in the skin dermis and epidermis,” Dr. Sara Sibilla, Head of Clinical Trials at Gold Collagen, told Refinery29 previously.
“HA can also interact with other proteins and has been shown to stimulate collagen production. Reduction of HA is associated with ageing, as it is linked to the decrease in skin hydration, skin elasticity and skin flexibility.”
There are a number of ways to increase hyaluronic acid production. You can ingest it — leafy greens like spinach and kale, starchy root vegetables like potatoes and carrots, and bone broths are nutritious ways to up your HA game.
You can also apply the acid topically by incorporating it into your skincare routine with serums and moisturisers to achieve plump, bouncy skin.
Ahead, we bring you our favourite hard-working serums that contain hyaluronic acid.