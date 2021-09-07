Should We Be Applying Hyaluronic Acid To Our Hair?

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
You've likely heard of hyaluronic acid (HA), the miracle hydrating ingredient for those of us with skin on the drier side. But what if we could take those same hydrating benefits and apply them to our hair? According to TikTok, it's worth a little experimentation.
A recent viral video by Kaitlyn Boyer (username @Kaitlynroundtree) showed the TikToker roadtesting a theory by applying The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% Serum to her hair for two weeks and documenting the progress.
And if you watch the clip, the results speak for themselves: hair that was visibly drier and brittle looked renewed and shiny after just a couple of days.
At the end of the two weeks, Boyer claimed her hair made a drastic improvement, and viewers could see noticeably healthier hair. "It feels so soft and is way more manageable," she said.
Now, hyaluronic acid in haircare isn't exactly new, with a recent boom seeing the release of plenty of shampoos, treatments and serums all boasting the ingredient. But with this serum coming in at a much more affordable price than those treatments (it's $12.90), we're more than eager to give this one a go ourselves. After all, hyaluronic acid has already changed our skincare, so maybe it can do the same for our strands? If you're wondering just what it does that makes it so grand, read on.
What does hyaluronic acid even do?
Lauded as a hydrating wonder ingredient, HA is a humectant, meaning that it draws moisture from the air and locks it in, squirrelling it away for your hair and protecting vital lipids and proteins. It can hold roughly 1,000 times its weight in water, so you can imagine how well it works with your in-shower haircare routine.
This moisture-binding element of HA means it's beneficial for most hair and skin types. For those with frizzy hair, this is a great ingredient to experiment with, as it seals the hair cuticle, protecting it from unwanted, frizz-inducing moisture — and doesn't weigh the hair down.
How do I use hyaluronic acid in my hair?
Depending on the desired results, hyaluronic acid can benefit both your hair and your scalp.
To use it as a hair treatment, we suggest taking a few drops of a simple serum like The Ordinary's and applying it to damp hair — this can be in conjunction with other treatments or serums, as the HA will just retain all the hydrating properties. It's important to note that even if a product is rich in HA, there may be other ingredients that aren't quite right for your hair so best to get to know your ingredient lists. If you're up for showing your scalp some love, take a generous amount of the HA and apply it to your scalp, massaging it in before brushing it out. Leave it on for ten minutes (might as well whack on a face mask, too) and then wash it out. Or, if you're feeling in need of some extra nourishment, leave it on overnight.