Since I Stopped Making These 7 Mistakes, My Hair Has Never Felt Healthier

From trying new skincare to learning makeup techniques, being a beauty editor involves lots of trial and error, never more so than when it comes to hair.
Washing, treating, cutting, styling... There are so many different things that can affect hair health and if there's anything I've learned in the industry, it's that I've been getting most of them wrong. How difficult is it to wash your hair? you might ask. Do I really need to switch up my haircare routine? But trust me, tweaking these seven small things has done my hair the world of good. Once broken, split, dry and difficult to manage, my hair is slowly but surely seeing the benefits and has become softer, healthier, stronger and longer.
Read on to uncover the most common hair mistakes and the tiny adjustments I've made to achieve my best hair ever.