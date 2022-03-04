I think this is what people with 'good skin' don’t necessarily understand. We know exactly what adult acne looks like and how it can come across to the world around us — immature, dirty, unprofessional — and that's because we think these things constantly ourselves. But cultural perceptions of acne are fucked up. When a skincare brand describes its products as acne 'busting', or celebrities say the secret behind their good skin is just drinking water, what it implies for the rest of us is that we’re not doing enough. We're not putting up the good fight. We know that isn’t true; if it were, I’d have skin like Jodie Comer. Instead, we can form our own nuanced take. No, we don’t need to be ashamed of our skin and no, it doesn’t make us less of a person. In the same breath, we have to hold our spotty cheeks up with pride, ignore the unsolicited advice from internet strangers (that one is important) and just scream to the skies that ACNE SUCKS.