Parsons also mentions that insomnia can disrupt your physical and emotional health, and these changes can make the hair sensitive. "Hair loss can occur with such changes and in many cases, one of the chief causes of hair loss is lack of sleep. Your body gets weak without enough sleep and it fails to absorb nutrients to maintain health, resulting in a weakened immune system, loss of hair volume, hair condition, appearance and sheen." Diffused hair across the scalp and a receding hairline are also possibilities, according to Parsons, but it's important to note that hair growth can also be influenced by other factors, such as: "Trauma, stress and anxiety, family history, hormonal changes and use of certain medications."