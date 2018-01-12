How To Be Less Stressed In 2018

According to recent studies, we are the most stressed generation, well, ever.
This won't do. As well as being 'Generation Stress' (thanks for that), we are also the most innovative generation, the most connected generation, the most informed generation and the most socially and culturally aware generation. In short, we don't need a pesky thing like stress to be holding us back. The world needs saving and we're the people that are going to do it.
So, in the (admittedly now somewhat tired) vein of New Year, New You, how about we start this year with as little stress as possible?
Here's some top tips from team Refinery29 UK on how to de-stress and stress less.
This won't do. As well as being 'Generation Stress' (thanks for that), we are also the most innovative generation, the most connected generation, the most informed generation and the most socially and culturally aware generation. In short, we don't need a pesky thing like stress to be holding us back. The world needs saving and we're the people that are going to do it.
So, in the (admittedly now somewhat tired) vein of New Year, New You, how about we start this year with as little stress as possible?
Here's some top tips from team Refinery29 UK on how to de-stress and stress less.