You said your skin is overall oily, so some of your pore woes may indeed be down to nurture rather than nature. "Sun damage destroys the support structures below skin’s surface, causing pores to stretch and enlarge. The other factor is not taking care of clogged pores as soon as possible. The excess oil production and debris in the pore will stretch the size of the pore if not treated," added Paula. So let’s address your routine straight off the bat – a daily facial sunscreen is a must for many reasons, but let’s stay with pores for now. Also, a leave-on product like a toner with salicylic acid will help unclog pores and minimise their appearance – Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Exfoliant is truly the gold standard here and worthy of every accolade. "You can’t stop the oil glands from producing oil, but you can use a beta hydroxy acid exfoliant to ensure the flow of oil to skin’s surface isn’t blocked," she explained. There’s also evidence to suggest niacinamide, or vitamin B3, might help, which you can find in SkinCeuticals Metacell Renewal . Aside from that, a biweekly clay mask will help mop up excess oil to keep those pores squeaky clean – NIOD Flavanone Mud is my personal favourite.