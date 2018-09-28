People always say that everything's better in moderation — alcohol, ice cream, continuously binge-watching The Office. It might be hard to refuse in the moment, but you'll thank yourself when you don't wake up with a killer hangover, or sleep in late for work after clicking "still watching" 14 times.
Another place where moderation will serve you well? Makeup. It's what separates the pros from the amateurs — especially when it comes to deep, dark lipstick. You might be tempted to pair a vampy winter lip with powdered, matte skin or even a smoky eye, but it's actually much fresher and more modern to leave the rest of your face alone.
"I find that keeping the eyes simple when doing a dark lip keeps things balanced," says makeup artist Patrick Ta, who works with celebs like Olivia Munn and Joan Smalls. "It obviously depends on the occasion how much or how little I'm going to do with the rest of the face, but for day-to-day glam [I like to] keep it simple with a few individual lashes, a touch of monochromatic blush, and a healthy glowing complexion."
Ahead, find 11 celebs who've nailed the look.