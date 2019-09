"I find that keeping the eyes simple when doing a dark lip keeps things balanced," says makeup artist Patrick Ta, who works with celebs like Olivia Munn and Joan Smalls. "It obviously depends on the occasion how much or how little I'm going to do with the rest of the face, but for day-to-day glam [I like to] keep it simple with a few individual lashes, a touch of monochromatic blush , and a healthy glowing complexion."