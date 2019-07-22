The New Wave Of Instagram Makeup Artists Changing The Beauty Landscape

When it comes to makeup, Instagram is a font of imagination. Everyone from beauty novices to experts like Katie Jane Hughes, Charlotte Tilbury and Terry Barber can share their creations, but the super popular cut creases, mega-matte lips and flawlessly defined eyebrows we always spot during our morning scroll are making way for something much more innovative.
Thanks to pros like Salwa Rahman, Lynski, Emily Wood and more, Instagram makeup has entered a new era of inspiration. Think modern art, the environment, nostalgia and surrealism, to name but a few key themes.
Click through to meet the makeup artists spearheading the biggest new beauty movements right now.
