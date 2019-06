"Skin prep is everything because it changes how the makeup wears, how it looks and how long it lasts," she explained. "Apply eye cream very gently around the orbital area but not too close to your lash line to stop mascara and eyeliner from smudging. When it comes to moisturiser, it's all about selective placement. If you get oily around your T-zone, don’t put moisturiser there first. Products with rich textures should go in the zones where you are dry first and foremost." Katie uses a small brush to dot a little moisturiser (she famously loves Weleda's Skin Food, £7.95 ) on to the cheeks, chin, forehead and nose before massaging in. "The pores and the nose is the last thing I touch and there’s hardly any product on my fingers by then, so I'm not putting such a thick texture there." If Skin Food is too thick a product for your skin type, try Botanics All Bright Hydrating Day Cream, £6.99 , or La Roche-Posay Effaclar K[+] Anti-Blemish Moisturiser, £16 , if you're prone to blackheads and spots.