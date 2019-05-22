Cotton Buds Are Being Banned – Here's What To Replace Them With

Today the government announced it would be banning plastic straws, cotton buds and drink stirrers in England from April next year, when they will only be available to people with medical needs or a disability. The aim is to vastly reduce the amount of rubbish and damage caused by the 4.7bn plastic straws, 2bn cotton buds with plastic stems, and 300m plastic stirrers used in the UK each year, the government says. And it's about time too. The war against plastic straws has been rumbling on for a while, and many of us have already given them up and invested in a reusable metal straw or even a glass version – you could even say they're now "cool". But until now there's been less pressure to remove cotton buds from our beauty routines (or turn down the drink stirrers we're often pointlessly given with our cocktail or coffee).
Advertisement
Now though, the time has come to find ourselves some eco-friendly alternatives to plastic-heavy cotton buds, and luckily we've done the legwork for you. Click through for our pick of environmentally friendly replacements to save you from some common plights of modern life.
1 of 4
“
Fixing eyeliner mishaps
”
Try as we might, our hand doesn't always stay as steady as we want it to. Eyeliner mistakes happen. Instead of reaching for a cotton bud containing – and packaged in – plastic, go for a plastic-free, reusable cotton pad like Tabitha Eve's (£5.50).
2 of 4
“
Cleaning your ears
”
We know we're not meant to be putting anything smaller than our elbows in our ears (read: anything at all) but if needs must, rather than opting for a standard cotton bud, try plastic-free options like It's All About You's bamboo version (£2 for a pack of 100). Or let this be a reason to finally kick the habit.
3 of 4
“
Disinfecting new piercings
”
Cotton buds are useful when cleaning new piercings in awkward places, like the inside of our nose and the crevices of our ears. Don't opt for reusable options like cotton pads or cloth – these could lead to infection – instead, go for biodegradable cotton buds (like those in the previous slide), pads (such as Organyc's for £2.79 on Amazon) or balls (Organyc's are £4.49 for 100), to properly soak the area in cleaning solution.
4 of 4
“
Cleaning your shoes
”
If you've ever used a plastic cotton bud to clean in between the cracks of your favourite shoes, a biodegradable bamboo toothbrush (£3.75 from The White Teeth Box) might even do the job better. Alternatively, try a biodegradable, eco-friendly cleaning cloth (£3.95 for eight at The Plastic Free Shop), kitchen towels (£10.50) or sponge (£7.60 for two).
Advertisement