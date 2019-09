Got a nude lipstick that washes you out? Don't throw it away just yet. Pablo suggests mixing it with a warm, colourful lipstick on the back of your hand to bring your lips to life instead of making them look too drained. If your skin is pale, opt for pink tones. If you have more olive-toned skin, go for something a little more coral. Those with darker skin should pick out chestnut or even burgundy hues. According to Pablo, it pays to use a fluffy brush when applying lipstick to achieve a finish that isn't too precise or overdone.