I skipped breakfast in favour of contouring (I am a beauty editor, after all) so I try and sneak a pastry from the buffet (actually for the models) but there are just crumbs left. Yes, they do eat. Instead, I make my way over to Pablo Rodriguez, Illamasqua’s global director of artistry and one of the nicest makeup artists I’ve met. I’m the only journalist in the room (bliss) and he explains all four beauty looks to me in detail while I riffle through his kit. You'd be surprised by how many high street and own-brand products pro makeup artists rely on, like Garnier Micellar Water Sensitive Skin Superdrug Hand Sanitiser (presumably for cleaning brushes) and Duo Striplash . I grab a couple of pics then realise my storage is full. I deliberate deleting the hundreds of pictures of my cat doing cute things and telling everyone back at the office that my phone broke over the weekend so I couldn't take any photos. The PR sees me struggling with this decision and reassures me that all imagery will be sent straight to my inbox later today. Crisis averted, cat pictures safe.