My first show of the day is Alexachung at 12pm, so I spend the morning writing up the street style from the first day of LFW. I was up until 1.30am writing an interview with Michael Halpern (one of the nicest designers I've met) last night, so I'm a little tired. I make coffee and toast and eat some fruit, then work from the comfort of my bed until it's time to get ready. What to wear? I go for a sweet Sister Jane smock, Topshop jeans (still my favourite brand for denim), sage green Yuul Yie shoes and my beloved Manu Atelier bag. Realise I look like the hard-boiled sweet emoji and feel good about that. ???