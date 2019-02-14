It's bold, playful and the lookbook will make you want to roll around in the nearest haystack. House of Holland’s new capsule collection, a collaboration with The Woolmark Company, launches globally today.
The nine-piece collection incorporates wool-rich fabrics into some of the brand's signature pieces – think streetwear-inspired separates, tailoring and quirky denim – in a striking red, white and black colour palette. We've got our eye on the heart-print hoodies, plaid miniskirt, and denim embroidered co-ord. The blood-red power suit with black satin lapel? We'll be wearing it all year.
Sustainability is front and centre of the industry right now, and Holland describes the unexpected collab as a love letter to merino wool, a tactile, eco-friendly and biodegradable fabric. The collab marks one of the brand's first moves towards greater sustainability and is designed to last a lifetime.
Advertisement
Holland said his latest partnership with The Woolmark Company has "really opened [his] eyes to what an incredible, versatile and modern fabric merino wool can be." He added: "So often it can be considered to be one dimensional, but mills around the world are working to create new and modern approaches to this amazingly effortlessly cool fabric."
House of Holland is well known for its political slogan T-shirts and has a reputation for its quirky, of-the-moment collabs with brands du jour – Umbro, Habitat, Levi's, Le Specs and, perhaps most lust-worthy of all, Grenson's must-have Nanette boot – so Woolmark is in good company.
Why did the brand decide to marry streetwear and tailoring with a farmyard aesthetic for its lookbook? "Because I’m really literal and basic," he laughs over the phone to Refinery29. "No, we thought it would be fun to shoot with some sheep and we don’t shoot a lot on location. The collection is bright and distinctive and it would stand out anywhere, and we thought a farm would help it stand out even more. The red really popped in front of the colours of the farm, and the model got to lie among sheep for three hours which she really enjoyed."
Is he a country boy himself? "I grew up in the country and ran away to the city as soon as I could – I'm definitely half and half. I love going back to the country but hate not being able to get an Uber and Deliveroo within 15 minutes."
And if he got the chance to roll around in the hay with anyone – it would be Rod Stewart, he tells us. "He's my ultimate style icon and if I could get him in that red suit, life made, I'd retire!"
House of Holland x The Woolmark Company is available globally through Browns and Farfetch from today.
Advertisement