Let's shift gears a bit and talk a bit about the legacy and history of House of Holland. How did you come up all of the T-shirts, and now, why are you making them a little more political?

HH: "There's so much of what I did and so much of how I did it at the beginning that, in hindsight, was genius, but in reality, was complete cluelessness. So I think that's why it resonated and that's why it worked. I think people saw an authenticity to what I was doing because they just saw me as this kid that worked at, like, teen magazines and made T-shirts on the weekend, and was like, running around fashion shows trying to get in."