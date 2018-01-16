What It's Like To Be An American In Europe During Fashion Week

While waiting in line for an event, it was common for Italian waiters in bowties to pass through the crowds handing out glasses of wine; they thanked editors for their patience and told them to enjoy the show. Once inside, venues were historic and Instagrammable — all with enough leg room to stretch out a bit and get comfortable. The shows at Pitti Uomo were impeccably streamlined, in fact, and I think I know why: We didn't have to wait on celebrities seated in the front row to start the show. Because for the most part, there weren't any. Finally, a fashion week that was actually about the clothes.