Lovely man Henry Holland has gone and designed the interiors of your dreams... again.
This year, Henry's teamed up with homeware geniuses Habitat for a second time to create a collection that's even more colourful than his first outing. His inspiration, apparently, was photographer Josef Koudelka's pictures of traveller communities from the Eastern Bloc and he specifically mentions the "brazen mix of bold pattern".
"Brazen and bold" is a good way to describe Henry's collection, too – from mismatched florals and gingham to bright clashing patterns, minimalist it certainly isn't. But don't worry if you're colour shy – Henry says the collection is designed to work as standalone pieces or collectively together. Personally, I'm going for collectively together. If only my flat were big enough to fit it all in...