Kylie Cosmetics Is Launching A Brand New Eyebrow Collection

If the beauty gods gave us the choice to switch eyebrows with any famous person, we'd have a hard time picking just one. Between Kaia Gerber, Lucy Hale, Zendaya, and Kylie Jenner, the competition is stiff. But luckily for people after a set of arches like Jenner's, you don't need a fairy godmother to make it happen. The mogul just announced that she is entering the eyebrow category with her latest Kylie Cosmetics release: Kybrow.
The newest addition to the billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics empire drops in exactly one week. Jenner announced Kybrow in an Instagram video, flaunting perfectly filled-in brows (of course). News of the launch comes less than a week after Jenner's highly anticipated fragrance with KKW Beauty was postponed due to a manufacturing error. And just last week, Jenner sparked rumours that a skin-care line is on the horizon, thanks to a handful of suggestive makeup-free selfies.
Luckily, fans of the Kylie brand have a new collection to hold them over. According to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, the Kybrow range will feature six products: an eyebrow pencil, pomade, powder duo, gel, highlighter, and an angled brush. An Instagram user asked if customers can expect the new goods to come in multiple shades, and the brand responded, "Yes! More information coming soon."
Like all things Kylie Cosmetics, we can bet on this launch selling out quickly. So get your credit cards ready to act fast when the collection is released on April 29th, and keep your
eyes brows peeled for more information.
