Lucy Hale Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Ever Notices

Lucy Hale may not have a YouTube channel or her own lipstick line, but that doesn't mean she — and her Instagram — isn't a rich source of hair and makeup inspiration. And if you pay close enough attention, you'll notice that the Life Sentence actress has a knack for trying some of the hottest trends of the year before they hit the big time... and no one ever seems to notice.
Gothic lipstick, '90s haircuts, and feathered brows: Hale does it all without missing a beat. So, in honour of her birthday, we decided to round up the trends she does so well. If your saved feed isn't already clogged with photos of the star, it will be by the time you finish reading this.