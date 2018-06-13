What's your biggest beauty mistake?

"Trying to conform myself to being something I wasn't. All my friends in high school had blonde hair and blue eyes, and I wanted so badly to fit in. So I dyed my hair blonde; I wore [colored] contacts; I straightened my hair because it's naturally wavy; I stayed out of the sun as much as possible to not get tanned. I was trying so hard to be everything that I wasn't. I wish I could've just told my younger self to enhance what you have."