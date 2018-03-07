Although everyone is pushed onto complicated paths with Stella’s healthy diagnosis, it’s her mother Ida Abbott (Gillian Vigman) who gets the most compelling storyline. Amid the stress of Stella’s health crisis, her parents’ marriage fell apart. Now that Stella is healthy, Ida is allowed to think about who she is apart from being a terrified mother, and what she wants from this new lease on life. We find out she wants to explore bisexuality. It’s exciting to see a woman nearing 50 happily and proudly exploring her sexuality in a way she never planned to. It’s even more exciting to see her push back against people who want to tell her such exploration is wrong, as certain closed-minded people will do.