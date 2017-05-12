The series finale of Pretty Little Liars is rapidly approaching (*sob*), but Lucy Hale will be back on our small screens in no time. The actress' new TV series Life Sentence has officially been picked up by the CW and it's quite a departure from Hale's role on PLL.
She'll play a young woman who "lived like she was dying" after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. When Hale's character learns that (plot twist!) her diagnosis was incorrect and she's not dying after all, she's forced to confront the decisions she's made during the aforementioned phase. Elliot Knight, Dylan Walsh, Gillian Vigman, Jayson Blair, Brooke Lyons and Carlos PenaVega round out the cast.
Hale took to Instagram to share the good news and she seems just as ecstatic as her fans. The actress posted a photo from filming, accompanied by the caption: ""The face you make when your new pilot gets picked up ?? THANK YOU @thecw - @doozerproductions and to all involved. You have made Lucy a happy gal !!!"
This exciting news arrived in just the nick of time for Pretty Little Liars fans — not only is it seriously depressing to come to grips with the end of an era, but it looks like Hale's character has officially gone to the dark side and joined the A team. (Say it ain't say, Aria!)
We'll bid farewell to the Liars & Co. in June, but Hale will back on TV before we know it. There's no word yet on whether or not her Life Sentence character shares Aria's affinity for outrageous earrings.
