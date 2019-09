As for next time, make sure you feel heard before you start. "When I have a client come in for tinting, I will always discuss with them their desired colour," continued Suman . "From years of experience, I can tell by looking at their hairs how the dye will take, which allows me to keep the pigment on for the exact right amount of time. Less is more, so if clients are at all wary, I will pop dye on for a short amount of time, remove and check, and if they want a bit darker, we will go again." This is the kind of consultation you should be having – if in doubt, maybe take some photos. We all do it when we get our hair coloured, so why not for having your brows coloured? 'Light brown' is a spectrum, after all.