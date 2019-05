Is UOMA The New Fenty Beauty? Here's What 9 R29 Staffers Think

But UOMA Beauty is so much more than simply aesthetic. The brand's ethos is about heritage and fierce modernity, with individuality and difference at the forefront. "I have been very frustrated with beauty for a while so it was very important to me to usher a new era in beauty," brand founder Sharon Chuter told Refinery29, "not just for its lack of diversity when it comes to catering for a broader demographic, but also the lack of creativity and strong identity." To Chuter, it's incredibly important that brands launch with the freedom to have many options. "People, especially industry experts, thought I was out of my mind launching with so many options out of the gate: 108 items in total. For me it was important to stay true to what I believe in. I wanted everyone to find something so that they identified with us now, not in two years' time. No one is an afterthought."