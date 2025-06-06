This Body Lotion Is Saving My Skin From Summer Breakouts
Breakouts can be common — and frustrating — during the summer. The combination of heat, sweat and pollution can wreak havoc on our skin, especially on parts of our bodies that are more exposed to the elements. That's why Paula's Choice 2% BHA Body Spot Exfoliant, £28.90, has become my go-to recently, helping to keep my skin smooth and clear for the warmer days ahead.
For those yet to discover Paula's Choice, the brand has long been the gold standard for treating breakouts on the face using gentle but effective exfoliating acids. Its 2% BHA Exfoliating Toner, which enlists salicylic acid, has garnered acclaim from beauty editors and dermatologists alike. When I found out that the brand also offers an exfoliating body lotion with salicylic acid, I couldn’t resist giving it a go.
What is salicylic acid and what are the skin benefits?
Salicylic acid is a BHA or beta hydroxy acid that gently dissolves the compacted mix of dead skin and oil, which leads to clogged pores and eventually breakouts. Besides exfoliating salicylic acid, this lotion boasts a handful of soothing, moisturising ingredients like vitamin E and chamomile flower extract, too. With festival season in full swing and summer adventures calling, I tested this lotion to see if it’d help keep body breakouts at bay — and I'm impressed.
Before diving into my review, I asked the experts to help me understand the science behind the key ingredients. According to aesthetic doctor Dr Mehri Pourkand, chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid are always preferable over a physical scrub for a few reasons: First, they tend to go much deeper into the pores, making them more effective. Second, unlike scrubs, they are less likely to cause micro-tears in the skin due to friction.
Salicylic acid is probably the most famous BHA out there, and for good reason: “BHAs are oil-soluble, which means they can dive right into your pores to clear out all the built-up sebum and dead skin,” Dr Pourkand explains. “Salicylic acid is especially great if you’re dealing with blackheads, breakouts or congestion; it also helps smooth rough texture and refine the look of large pores over time.” If you deal with keratosis pilaris (also referred to as KP or “chicken skin” thanks to its bumpy texture), this lotion can help smooth these rough, red bumps with consistent use.
Salicylic acid does more than exfoliate and treat congested pores. “It also has calming, anti-inflammatory properties,” Dr Pourkand adds, “so it doesn’t just treat breakouts, it soothes them, too.”
Unlike many of the exfoliating body products I’ve previously tried, which tend to be heavier in texture, Paula's Choice’s version feels more similar to a lightweight lotion. But don't underestimate it. While it absorbs in seconds, allowing you to pull on clothes quickly and easily, it's substantially moisturising thanks to nourishing vitamin E, as well as allantoin and the emollient dimethiconol. I will say that the formula carries a natural, slightly yeasty fragrance, but it disappears within a few seconds.
This lotion is excellent at evening out skin tone and smoothing bumpy skin texture. Before using this, I had hyperpigmentation on my legs as a result of mosquito bites, and it started to fade after two weeks of consistent use. My previously rough knees and elbows felt a lot softer, too. My skin gets easily irritated during periods of frequent travelling, and I often get back acne after taking a long-haul flight, but this lotion quickly calmed any spots that started appearing on my back, even after a 16-hour journey to Asia.
One glance at the product’s glowing review section proves that I’m not the only one who is impressed. One reviewer says that this product single-handedly cleared up the back acne they had had for four years: “I’ve tried many products, including prescription antibiotic cream, but this lotion was the only one that worked,” they wrote, adding, “I use it every morning after showering and now have completely clear skin on my back.”
Whenever I had tried body care products that contain active ingredients like exfoliating acids, my skin has suffered from purging — redness, itchiness and irritation. I’m very happy to report that this lotion, which contains an effective 2% salicylic acid, didn’t cause any reaction. I asked Dr Emma Cunningham, aesthetic doctor and founder of Dr Emma Clinics, to shine more light on why that might be the case: “Green tea and chamomile are both packed with antioxidants and have calming, skin-soothing properties,” she told me. “While the salicylic acid is doing the heavy lifting on the exfoliation side, these ingredients help reduce redness and keep everything balanced.”
For people new to acids or those with sensitive skin, Dr Cunningham recommends using the lotion two or three times a week and observing how your skin responds. The lotion can be used in the morning or the evening, but if you’re using it in the daytime, applying a high-factor, broad-spectrum sunscreen to exposed areas of your body before venturing into the sun is always a good idea, since exfoliating acids can make skin more sensitive to the sun.
Paula's Choice’s 2% BHA Body Spot Exfoliant has earned a permanent spot in my summer travel bag after doing a great job at keeping my back spots at bay. I also noticed improved overall smoothness on my arms and legs. Given its speed at clearing my body acne, I feel much more confident about wearing my tank tops and backless dresses this summer. The weightless consistency made it a joy to use when travelling around. Trust me: this is a must-have for anyone looking to target body breakouts, all without the irritation.
