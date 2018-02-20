Acne is incredibly annoying, no denying it, but its round-the-body cousin, bacne? A bit trickier. Those red pimples that seem to pop up on your back and shoulders like clockwork come summertime suck, and unless you’re a skilled contortionist, they're impossible to cover up with concealer. Luckily, we have some simple swaps you can make in your summer skin-care routine to rid your back of bacne in no time.
Dermatologists Ellen Marmur, MD, and Ranella Hirsch, MD, say that the season leads to a huge spike in bacne as a result of the heat and our increased sweat production. Dr. Hirsch explained that bacne, for the most part, is reactive, meaning that our super-sweaty workouts are often responsible for back pimples and flare-ups. Her tip: When working out in the heat, wear fabrics that are moisture-wicking and breathable so that sweat and bacteria aren’t trapped, able to fester, and clog up your pores. Another key? Keep your Dr. Pimple Popper-obsessed friend far away from your skin. Picking and popping will make bacne ten times worse, says Dr. Marmur.
Ahead, the products and tricks you need for clear skin back there.