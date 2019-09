The last thing we need on top of stress is stress-inducing skin, but if stress is literally stopping our skin from doing its job, what can we do to help? This feels like a bigger task than a week of early nights and drinking water non-stop . "While we wish it were that simple, maintaining good skin is very hard work," Andrea says. "It’s important to think of skin health like going to the gym: one session will not solve everything, but with the right treatments, lifestyle and aftercare routine, you will be able to see real progress over time." Remember, this isn't just about physical health. Burnout is real, and your skin will be one of the first places to show it. "You must remember to look after yourself mentally and physically," Noella agrees. "Your skin is a mirror of your lifestyle, so even if you get eight hours' sleep a night but have a high-stress day while living off a diet of chocolate biscuits, your skin most likely won’t be glowing! It really is important to look at skin from a holistic view."