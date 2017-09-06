The Best Beauty To Restore Your Skin Post-Holiday

Summer is nearly over and, while we feel we were cheated on the vitamin D front this year, the season still took its toll on our skin. Whether you ventured to sunnier climes or stayed put, there are plenty of ways summer can do its damage. "The typical signs of summer-damaged skin are redness, roughness and pigmentation," Dr. Ronald Moy, founder of DNA Renewal, tells me. "Redness (or sunburn) and roughness are both signs of DNA damage to the skin, while scaliness, redness and roughness can be actinic keratosis, which are pre-cancerous lesions. Increased pigmentation can also be a typical sign." Yikes. While we're in a committed relationship with our SPF, there are days that can catch you off-guard, and even elements like temperature change (read: sweatiness) and city pollution can challenge your skin in the summer months.
So while prevention is always better ("A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is also a solid foundation in healthy skin and in preventing skin cancer," Moy says), if your skincare regime took a back seat to the Aperol Spritz and sea swims, now is the time to focus on restoration and renewal. Facial peels eat away at dead skin, meaning you're left with a new, bouncy, fresh visage, but the key is also to give your damaged skin a bit of TLC.
Ahead, we've selected the products we reach for when we've put skincare on the back burner, from hydrating moisturisers to intensive serums.