Remember the season 5 episode of Sex and the City where Samantha gets a chemical peel before an event? "I wanted to look fresh for the party," she tells Carrie. "Well you are, you look like beef carpaccio." Raw, red, burnt skin is not the desired effect of a facial peel, but most of us worry about its damaging impact. Surely we shouldn't be peeling anything away from our skin? Actually, peels go back further than you think: "The chemical peel is actually one of the oldest cosmetic procedures in the world," Nicola Kilner, co-CEO of Deciem, tells me. "Men and women in ancient Egypt used it to achieve beautiful, smoother skin."