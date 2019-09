So now we've boycotted microbeads , ditched the coarse scrubs and chosen a facial peel, what's the best way to use it? "Always ensure that skin is clean, and use it as a booster treatment – so once or twice a week will suffice," Amanda Bell, global director of training and artistry for Pixi, tells me. "Make sure you rinse skin after use and really hydrate with a serum or oil. The skin will look immaculate and the texture will be improved." Hopefully you're all using a daily SPF as a matter of course, but it's even more important when using facial peels. "Skin will be renewed, so more at risk from harmful UV rays," Gabriel warns.