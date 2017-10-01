Who’s ready for our #Cleantella doughnut? Only going to be available in store! ....No @realdonaldtrump this is not fake news! . . . . #doughnuts #cookies #brownies #cookiedough #ilovenuff #junkfoodmadegood #foodporn #healthyfood #healthyeating #lowcalorie #protein #healthyfats #norefinedsugar #shoreditch #donaldtrump

A post shared by NUFF (@ilovenuff) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:41am PDT