“I got the book deal on the one-year anniversary of The WW Club, and a year later handed it in.” The book features interviews with some of the most exciting and innovative working women around right now, such as Teen Vogue editor and powerhouse Elaine Welteroth (“She’s just so inspiring! She talks about self-actualisation and personal self-fulfilment”) and prolific journalist and podcaster Ann Friedman (“She taught me the importance of taking yourself and your worth seriously”). But what differentiates this book from the plethora of Pinterest-worthy inspirational publications is the solid business acumen. It’s not often you get dealt both creativity and business smarts – as most writers and artists will tell you – but Phoebe’s used both not only to create a global network but also to share her knowledge in an accessible way. “I’ve always had an entrepreneurial streak, and particularly an understanding of how you market things,” she tells me. Surely moving to the other side of the world at 24 forces you to embrace new territory, too? “I moved to LA, then to New York at 27. It’s all well and good saying you want to be self-employed, but if you want to do that in the most expensive city in the world, you better figure out how to make it work, fast. It’s been a combination of necessity and a little bit of hustle, I think.”