Having met through mutual friends and similar interests over the past decade, the International Girl Crew may not all live in the same postcode – or even country – but always find time to come together, whether that's via a video call or in real life on a girls' holiday in Jamaica. As a symbol of their bond, wherever they are in the world, they all wear matching necklaces strung with gold numbers. And now Nike has invited them to design a range of Cortez trainers, so we can all be a part of their female power crew too.