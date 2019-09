Sharmadean Reid took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm about working with her best friends on the project, explaining: "So 4 or 5 years ago I started a hashtag #internationalgirlcrew after being introduced to @camillegarmendia by #aaronbondaroff who spent the summer hanging with me and @graceladoja in London. Then we met @mpnails and @palomija then London babe @phoebelovatt moved to LA and then NYC... and we were all christened with the NUMBER NECKLACE as members of the IGC! Throughout all this time there have been many group holidays, FACETIMES, meeting up at weird cities around the world where we happen to all be working etc etc. I could say more mushy sentimental stuff but it's not really necessary, I love these women so much, they've saved me! I don't have many friends and I met @graceladoja when we were 18/19 and we bonded over a pair of rare Oki-Ni pink Adidas sneakers I was wearing. We were girls, a decade ago, in a very male dominated sneaker and skate world and we just became BFFs. Making this shoe is an honour, to work with my best friends, with one of my favourite brands, which has taught me so much about running an innovative company and also representing the city I call my home. 3 shoes, 7 colourways, inspired by LA, NYC and LDN."