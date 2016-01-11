Since fashion’s misty dawn, black has been the default colour of choice: the one to reach for when you want to feel sleek, put-together, and (let’s be honest) skinny. But for me, white has always been the new black; I’ve loved this perfect non-colour ever since I can remember, in all its hues and forms. I had an all-white bedroom with stainless steel accents by the time I was an (admittedly quite precocious) 15-year-old, and I’ve become increasingly confident about wearing it in my daily life in the years since.
Why do I love white? Mostly for its pure simplicity. As an aspiring minimalist, I find nothing more aesthetically pleasing than a fresh white wall, a plush white bed, or a simple white t-shirt on its very first wear. When it comes to my personal style, I find white to be infinitely more modern, and even flattering, than many other shades (with a few notable exceptions - skinny white jeans are no-one’s friend but Emmanuelle Alt’s).
Over the years, I’ve come to learn what works for me when it comes to wearing white – mostly there’s no reason to shy away from it, especially your body size; I’m far from a stick insect. I mostly wear black when I host events with The WW Club (to keep the emphasis on the guest speakers) but otherwise, I try to make white work all year round. As in all matters of personal style, there are no hard-and-fast rules for wearing it: just a few simple things to bear in mind.
Phoebe Lovatt is a freelance journalist and moderator from London, currently living between New York and L.A. She is the founder of The WW Club – a platform created to connect, inspire, and support working women worldwide.
