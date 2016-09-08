

As someone with a profile in the public eye and a considerable following do you feel it’s your responsibility to inspire and educate young girls? Is that why you set up FutureGirlCorp?

I don’t feel like it’s a responsibility, it’s just something I naturally like doing. I’m a sharer, sometimes I’m an over-sharer, but if I know some really interesting piece of information I always want to tell everybody. I don’t feel forced to do it, not when it’s direct to the consumer. I don’t like doing interviews that much unless it’s directly related to a cause because I think it’s quite vain.



Can you tell us more about the event?

When I started my business I didn’t really have a clue what I was doing. I’m very, very good, as I think most women are, at brand marketing and building communities. I think social building of companies is something that women find really easy to do because it’s an extension of our natural skills. A lot of women that I speak to or mentor think that the social is the business but it’s not, you have to get your business model right and the social is just one element of it. What I want to do is get girls thinking about flipping their businesses on the head and not just being like I’m going to get 100,000 followers on Instagram. What is the business model?



I feel like I’ve learnt so much in the past six years but actually I’ve learnt way more in the past year as I started to think I’m actually going to turn WAH into something serious and figure out which of all the possible options out there for me is the one that’s going to be maximum profit, minimum effort. I think often startups don’t think like that. I just want to help girls understand that if they have an idea for a project it could be a global one. Say ‘I want to be a florist, okay I’m going to start a flower shop’ but actually you could do all the flowers for hotels around the world and turn a business that you might make £20,000 profit from into £2 million profit.



I didn’t have that way of thinking… I don’t think that it’s 'you’re good at it or you're not', I feel like it’s something that could be taught. If you don’t know something you can’t be blamed for not doing it. I think most girls are capable of doing it but they just actually don’t know it. Natural entrepreneurs just need MBA skills because I think doing an MBA doesn’t necessarily mean you can build a good brand, it’s about bringing those hard business skills to this female audience.





