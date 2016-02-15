What have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced with Vestiaire?

The main challenge is definitely moving from a local start up to a global company. Business is very different when you operate in over five countries worldwide. You have so much to learn about each country and its culture and for us, its attitude to pre-owned. I moved to London when we launched in the UK and it made such a difference having part of the company DNA in the country and experiencing first hand its culture.



How has relocating to London changed your view on fashion and your personal style?

I became a fan of London for many different reasons: its energy, positive spirit, creativity and the multicultural aspect. I think you can find all of that in the English style. Women are bolder than in Paris; they dress much more, they wear colours, prints, heels, feminine silhouettes. At first I found it amusing but it actually, little by little, impacted my own style. I am wearing more heels, more skirts, I am not afraid to wear a bright green V-neck jumper… A bit of fresh air for my usually dark and sleek uniform...



What does your day usually entail?

I get up around 6am, my husband leaves for work, I’ll try to do a yoga class before getting my girls up and getting ready for school. I’ll be in the office by 8.30 where I’ll tackle my ever-growing inbox! I’ll speak with the teams in Paris, Germany and later the U.S., the days fly past and before I know it its 7.30pm and I’m home to see my girls: Louise, 10 and Jeanne, 9. I’ll put them to bed and have another work session before switching off for the night.