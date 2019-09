I'm massively into sculpting. I don't really call it contouring because I do it in such an easy way. Strobing to me is just another word for highlighting. I do think people can overdo it and I think again you have to think about what looks good in a picture versus what looks good in real life. I always want to look good in real life over a picture but that's me.I think the thing to remember is that the whole idea of contouring all started in still photography. For everyday life, you have to make sure you always look at the sides of your face. When you do it, you tend to look at the mirror straight on so you really have to make sure you turn your face so you can actually see what you look like from the side. I use a powder but sometimes I'll use an eyeshadow in taupe/beige. It's actually a product by H&M called Brown Sugar which I think is really good to use for sculpting if you have medium skin. If you're really pale there's a great product by Burberry, a blusher called Earthy and if you're dark use a bronzer.The colour needs to look like a shadow and not like a stripe. I suck my cheeks in and put it right where the shadow is, quite low down because I have a round face. I also do it under my chin, below my jawline and then sweep it right across my lid because I like to have that shadow. I'll do that after foundation, before powder or bronzer because that diffuses it. With highlighting, I'm really scared of looking too much. I tend to use concealer to highlight because it's not shiny but if you use a really light concealer, something like Glint by Temple Star and if you use that instead of these glittery highlights it looks more subtle and nice. For pictures use Anastasia Beverly Hills , but for real life concealer is the way to go.I'm always inspired by Jennifer Lopez . She's probably the opposite of what I just talked about but she's a celebrity! She's someone who does makeup amazingly. I love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley because she never looks too much. And I love Bella Hadid ; I think she's cool and does cool girl beauty. I don't like people who look fake. I want to see skin. It breaks my heart when I see young girls wearing an entire tube of foundation on their face when they really don't need it. Wear less, you'll look so much prettier! Oh and I love Taylor Hill . She always looks fresh.Follow Alessandra on Instagram @AlexSteinherr