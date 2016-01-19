If you're a fan of makeup and an avid user of Instagram, chances are you've probably stumbled upon Alessandra Steinherr and her radiant selfies. In the UK, she's one of the biggest names in the beauty biz but Alex began her career humbly on the reception of Marie Claire, before moving onto our favourite tween mag Sugar as an assistant and later joined Cosmopolitan's beauty team, where she stayed for six years. Fast forward to now and Alex has been Beauty Director at Glamour magazine for almost a decade, heading up the beauty content, working on shoots, cover stories and, most importantly, regularly asking the world's most beautiful stars to share their beauty secrets.



We caught up with the makeup guru to find out about those who first inspired her passion, her tricks of the trade and how to contour in a hurry.



When did your love affair with makeup really begin and who were your early beauty influences?

It began really young because when I was a teenager my grandmother was a couturier so I read Italian Vogue and Vogue Paris. More than the fashion I was always fascinated by the faces and the makeup. I was obsessed with all the supermodels at the time like Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington and I was always amazed by the makeup. I wasn’t a regular size, I wasn’t a skinny girl and so I didn’t aspire to fitting into tiny hotpants but I felt anyone could wear lipstick and anyone can try different looks. I thought that was so democratic - you don’t have to be a certain shape or skintone, anybody can try it out and if you don’t like it you just take it off. The transformative side of makeup always appealed to me and how fun it is.



Then it was the era of Kevin Aucoin and Francois Nars and makeup artists became more prominent and I was really into all of that. I found it really exciting to see how the models were transformed and the roles they played. I’d grab my mum and grandmother’s makeup and you didn’t have to spend loads of money on a new outfit. I just found it really accessible.

