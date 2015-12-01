Buying people’s cast-offs has never been so chic. Perusing the rails in a vintage shop can be delightfully rewarding (minus the lingering mothball smell), and who hasn’t lost hours of their life on an eBay hunt – Miu Miu booties, you should've been mine. But since launching in 2009, Vestiaire has swiftly become Europe’s leading online destination for the resale of designer and premium fashion, with over 2000 new items available everyday.
Today it gets even better as the site announces the launch of the Wardrobes for Women celebrity charity sale. The sale has brought together international female stars with the most coveted style, including Emma Watson, Diane Kruger, Keira Knightley, Chloe Sevigny and Lupita Nyong’o to sell off items from their personal wardrobes with pieces from Mary Kantrantzou and Shrimps to Prada and Christian Louboutin. The celebrity clothing sale raises money for Women for Women International, a charity which helps females in war-torn countries rebuild their lives.
Founded in 1993, Women for Women International has helped over 420,000 women survivors of war in some of the world’s most dangerous places. Their year-long programme trains a woman in a specialised job skill, together with basic business training, to help her earn a stable income and provide for her family. She also learns practical knowledge of her health and her rights, so she can make informed choices, such as avoiding preventable diseases, voting or sending her daughters to school. As a result of the programme, women are able to transform their families and communities.
Today it gets even better as the site announces the launch of the Wardrobes for Women celebrity charity sale. The sale has brought together international female stars with the most coveted style, including Emma Watson, Diane Kruger, Keira Knightley, Chloe Sevigny and Lupita Nyong’o to sell off items from their personal wardrobes with pieces from Mary Kantrantzou and Shrimps to Prada and Christian Louboutin. The celebrity clothing sale raises money for Women for Women International, a charity which helps females in war-torn countries rebuild their lives.
Founded in 1993, Women for Women International has helped over 420,000 women survivors of war in some of the world’s most dangerous places. Their year-long programme trains a woman in a specialised job skill, together with basic business training, to help her earn a stable income and provide for her family. She also learns practical knowledge of her health and her rights, so she can make informed choices, such as avoiding preventable diseases, voting or sending her daughters to school. As a result of the programme, women are able to transform their families and communities.
Fanny Moizant, the co-founder of VestiaireCollective.com explains: “Women for Women International is a truly incredible charity, we really wanted to partner with them on an initiative that would help raise funds to support their goals to improve the lives of women living in dangerous countries. The Wardrobes for Women campaign brings together a group of inspiring and stylish women to sell pieces from their wardrobes in aid of Women for Women International.”
Hikari Yokoyama, Women for Women International’s UK Trustee and Philanthropist added: "For this project, I wanted to harness positive energy and the abundant excess that we accumulate to help change the world for the better. Non-profit work is often hard work, but not always, we can change the world through pursuing our passions, celebration with our community. This project is a celebration of the incredibly stylish women who inspire us, through what they wear, say, do in the world. This passion for style can be harnessed and transformed into energy that will significantly change the landscape of opportunity for women survivors of war.” There's never been a better excuse to update your wardrobe and simultaneously support women worldwide.
The Wardrobes for Women charity sale will be available on vestiairecollective.com from 3rd to 14th December 2015
Hikari Yokoyama, Women for Women International’s UK Trustee and Philanthropist added: "For this project, I wanted to harness positive energy and the abundant excess that we accumulate to help change the world for the better. Non-profit work is often hard work, but not always, we can change the world through pursuing our passions, celebration with our community. This project is a celebration of the incredibly stylish women who inspire us, through what they wear, say, do in the world. This passion for style can be harnessed and transformed into energy that will significantly change the landscape of opportunity for women survivors of war.” There's never been a better excuse to update your wardrobe and simultaneously support women worldwide.
The Wardrobes for Women charity sale will be available on vestiairecollective.com from 3rd to 14th December 2015
Advertisement