Buying people’s cast-offs has never been so chic. Perusing the rails in a vintage shop can be delightfully rewarding (minus the lingering mothball smell), and who hasn’t lost hours of their life on an eBay hunt – Miu Miu booties, you should've been mine. But since launching in 2009, Vestiaire has swiftly become Europe’s leading online destination for the resale of designer and premium fashion, with over 2000 new items available everyday.Today it gets even better as the site announces the launch of the Wardrobes for Women celebrity charity sale. The sale has brought together international female stars with the most coveted style, including Emma Watson, Diane Kruger, Keira Knightley, Chloe Sevigny and Lupita Nyong’o to sell off items from their personal wardrobes with pieces from Mary Kantrantzou and Shrimps to Prada and Christian Louboutin. The celebrity clothing sale raises money for Women for Women International, a charity which helps females in war-torn countries rebuild their lives.Founded in 1993, Women for Women International has helped over 420,000 women survivors of war in some of the world’s most dangerous places. Their year-long programme trains a woman in a specialised job skill, together with basic business training, to help her earn a stable income and provide for her family. She also learns practical knowledge of her health and her rights, so she can make informed choices, such as avoiding preventable diseases, voting or sending her daughters to school. As a result of the programme, women are able to transform their families and communities.