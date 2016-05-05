When you're excitedly sifting through rails of meticulously designed and beautifully-cut clothing in a luxury store you might not think about how the collections you saw on the catwalk came to be hanging right in front of you. But this integral job is the role of a fashion buyer, some of the most influential people in the industry, who shape the way we shop and each season select and point us towards the latest key trends.



Enter Buying Director, Laura Larbalestier, who spent eight years at Selfridges before making the move in 2012 to the legendary London multi-brand boutique, Browns. The Dries Van Noten devotee who also sits on the BFC NEWGEN selection panel, invited us over to the world-famous store on South Molton Street, to discuss her career trajectory, tricks of her trade and the new faces of fashion.



Who or what was it that initially inspired you to pursue a career in fashion?

I’ve always loved clothes. I think I first raided my mom’s closest at the age of two! When I was nine I designed a collection of clothes which my mom made – I put on a fashion show for the whole school! My interest in the business of fashion developed as I got a bit older. I knew that this side of the industry would be a good fit for me and so I decided to become a buyer.



What does your typical working day entail?

The best part about my role is how diverse my working day can be. No two days are ever the same. As buying director, I am responsible for setting the direction and budgets for each season. For several months of the year I travel alongside my team (Paris, Milan and New York) so those days are spent going to shows and showroom appointments, and writing orders. When in the office we work across all departments, including retail, editorial, press, online, merchandising, to drive sales and maximise opportunities for a successful season. It’s a collaborative working environment which is fast-paced and very dynamic.