"This product was very easy to use. You squeeze it out of its tube, and tap the burnt orange gel across your under-eye area. The smooth, matte texture reminded me of primer, and it takes roughly five minutes to settle in and dry out — and voila. My under-eye bags and dark circles weren't gone, but they were visibly reduced, and it was much easier to cover them up with concealer afterward. So yes, I'd use this again — probably if I didn't sleep well the night before.