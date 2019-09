“I've had under-eye bags for as long as I can remember, and they've always bothered me — I've even had an ex tell me that I need to learn how to put on makeup to cover them up (he was horrible, in retrospect). This led me down the path of buying every eye cream ever starting at the age of 23, and going to every makeup counter asking them to ‘fix’ my under-eye bags. I'm 26 now, and I typically rely on Clé de Peau Beauté Concentrated Brightening Eye Serum Urban Decay's Naked Skin Colour Correcting Fluid , and then Stila's Stay All Day Concealer in Honey , followed by translucent powder.