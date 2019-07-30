How To Wash Your Workout Clothes So They're Actually Clean

The best way to release odour is to wash garments in hot water, Blakely says, but there are some downsides to that, as it's not the most environmentally-friendly choice. "Hot water can also damage other desirable aspects of a garment, such as moisture management, colour retention, and durability," he adds. You should follow the wash instructions (typically, wash cold, tumble-dry low) that come with your specific garment to ensure they last long. But, "a good hot wash occasionally will help rid a garment of any tenacious sebum, without causing excessive garment life or environmental issues," he says.