Vaseline. Deodorant. Chapstick. BodyGlide. These are the various lubricants that people swear will help prevent thigh-chafing during a run. Friction is absolutely inevitable when you're running, walking, or doing any kind of repetitive motion, so a little chafing is normal. But that doesn't get rid of the fact that chafing can hurt like heck.
Finding a pair of running shorts that protects your thighs from chafing might seem as impossible as running back-to-back marathons — but it is possible. You basically have three options when it comes to shorts that don't chafe: long bike shorts, two-in-one shorts with built-in compression, and super-short shorts that won't leave any excess fabric between your legs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.