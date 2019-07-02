Story from Workout Clothes

Chafing Is The Worst, But These Running Shorts Are Great

Cory Stieg
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Vaseline. Deodorant. Chapstick. BodyGlide. These are the various lubricants that people swear will help prevent thigh-chafing during a run. Friction is absolutely inevitable when you're running, walking, or doing any kind of repetitive motion, so a little chafing is normal. But that doesn't get rid of the fact that chafing can hurt like heck.
Finding a pair of running shorts that protects your thighs from chafing might seem as impossible as running back-to-back marathons — but it is possible. You basically have three options when it comes to shorts that don't chafe: long bike shorts, two-in-one shorts with built-in compression, and super-short shorts that won't leave any excess fabric between your legs.
Whichever style you prefer, we found a some running shorts for you — no lube required.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Stories
Why You Get A Side Stitch While Running
18 Women Share Their All-Time Fave Sports Bra
How To Prevent Chafing When You Run

More from Fitness