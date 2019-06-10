Most people probably don't spend a lot of time thinking about lube. But hopefully, most of us know that there are two main types: silicone-based and water-based. Silicone tends to be thicker and stickier, and water-based tends to be thinner and dries out quicker. But other than knowing that there are different types, you may not have considered that one might be better than the other for a specific sexual adventure. If you're a fan of switching up your sex positions, for example, should you also be switching up your lubes?
Maybe, but using a different lube isn't absolutely essential depending on sex position alone. Sometimes, the choice between silicone or water-based (or something like a flavored or stimulating lube) could make certain positions feel better, says Lisa Finn, a sex educator at Babeland. But it's also totally fine to find a lube you like and stick with it. "It's like saying that your best experience at an ice cream shop is to get all the toppings. Some people just like their plain ice cream or their sprinkles and that's chill," she says. "If you find a lube that works for you no matter how you're using it, as long as it's safe to use, keep on using it."
But if you are looking to get a little more knowledgeable about your lube selection, then there are plenty of options, some of which are better depending on the sex position or situation (like if you're having sex in the shower). Ahead, Finn explains how to choose the best lube for the sex you're planning to have.