Steamy Sex Positions To Try Tonight

Us
Image: Courtesy of illustrator Anders Wenngren, from the book Moregasm, produced by Melcher Media, Inc.
When did you last try a new sex position? Whether or not you're in a relationship, it's all too easy to fall back on a handful of tried-and-tested moves and forget the delicious variety available to you and your partner.
That's where Clare Cavanah and Rachel Venning come in. They're not only the founders of sex toy boutique and educational hub Babeland, they're the authors of Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex. With insight into everything from BDSM to birth control, Moregasm is an expert (yet relatable) roadmap to your best-ever sex life.
The book's inclusive, deftly illustrated guides to manual, oral, vaginal, and anal sex positions are our favorite part. We're thrilled to share them with you here, beginning with Cavanah and Venning's step-by-step suggestions for vaginal sex and then adding ideas for other forms of play each month. (And if you just can't wait, you can purchase the book, here). Some positions may be old favorites, others variations on classics, and still others completely new to you. Combined, they might just make for your best sex yet. Click through for the good stuff.
Careful With The Balls!

"This image is a do-not-do example. By all means, tickle and gently fondle the balls, but don’t squeeze unless you are explicitly told to do so!"
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Reach Around

“A perfect way to surprise him while he’s doing the dishes.”
Romance A-Go-Go

"Remember, you don’t have to limit your hand job to hand and cock alone. Bring in all those other tools, such as boobs, mouth, tongue, and nipples."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren.
The Bend-Over
"She’s on her hands and knees while you reach through from behind. A perfect opportunity for tickling her ass to boot."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Leg Reversal
"Hold your legs straight and together while the penetrative partner opens up their legs around yours. It takes a little more work to get the penis or dildo into the V, but then it’s a nice tight feeling."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Anal Reverse Cowgirl/Cowboy
"Facing away might be a better angle for penetration. (Not as good for eye contact, obviously.)"
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Octopus
"Hands and legs are wrapping around her while you polish her pearl. Feels like a nice big bear hug combined with an equally lovely hand job."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Anal Missionary
"The bottom person's legs are in the air, presenting the butt to the sky (and partner). The top person controls the movement and penetration, but the bottom person has decent control over the angle."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Anal Doggy Style
"The penetrate-ee (bottom) can have their torso upright (like kneeling in prayer) or across (on all fours) or down (chest on bed). The bottom has some control over depth and angle of penetration. The top has a great view and a lot of control."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Anal Cowgirl/Cowboy
"In this anal sex position, one person straddles the penetrator and inserts the penis or dildo as if they were sitting on a fencepost. While the cowpoke is getting poked, they can control the angle and the movement. Good for eye contact."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Assisted Missionary
"Put a pillow or two under your butt or under your lower back. This will tilt your pelvis up to better match the natural angle of the penis or dildo. This is also nice if you suffer from back pain."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Power Up
"Add hands-free vibration to the fun. The wearable We-Vibe (which stimulates the clit and the G-spot and is made to be worn during intercourse) or a vibrating penis ring can provide the clit stimulation that the missionary position sometimes denies."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Life On The Edge
"Lie down on your back at the edge of the bed, with your thighs and legs dangling off. Bend your knees and put your feet on the ground. Your partner stands or kneels between your legs and enters you. Your partner gets a great view and control of a deep thrust. You get to kick back and enjoy."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Butt Lift
"Put your ankles on your partner's shoulders. This will lift your butt in the air. Your partner can hold your butt or your legs, and can kiss and massage your feet. Your partner has total control over the thrusting. Not great for stimulating the clit."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Scissors
"You and your partner are making a scissor shape, with your partner's leg between one of yours and the other outside it. Lots of pressure on your mons makes this position a cut above."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Reverse Cowgirl
"Kneel and straddle your partner, facing the other direction. You can put your arms in front of you and lean on your partner's knees, or you can arch and lean back on your arms behind you. This does not allow easy eye contact, but you get a lot of control."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Flying Buttress
"This is for show-offs. Your partner is on top but facing away from you, head at your feet. Entry can be difficult from this angle. You can tilt your pelvis up to help the cause. For some, this is enjoyable. For others, it requires too much flexibility."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Limbo Like Me
"If you are flexible enough, lean back so your head is between your partner's ankles. Then, your partner holds your hips to control the thrusting. This helps the penis hit the G-spot. Anybody's free hand (or vibe!) can rub the clit."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Raised Doggy
"Your partner kneels or stands behind you and enters you. Your thighs can be apart with your partner's thighs inside yours. If your partner's strong, they can (after penetration) lift and hold one or both of your legs — like a sexy wheelbarrow."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Supported Doggy
"You kneel by the side of the bed, facing it and bracing your arms against the mattress. Your partner kneels behind you. All the fun of regular doggy, but with solid support."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Tired Doggy
"You lie face down with one or two pillows under your pelvis, so your butt tilts up. Your partner lies on top of you and enters you from behind with legs either between or outside of yours. You have little control, but it sure is restful!"
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Side Roll
"Your partner lies on their side, leaning back a little, legs apart. You lie in front, backing onto the penis or dildo. Your thighs are together and resting between your partner's thighs. You can also get here by starting in Reverse Cowgirl, unbending your knees, and sending your legs out straight in front of you. And everyone tilts to the side."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Taking The L Train
"Your partner lies on their side. You lie on your side at a 90-degree angle, forming an L with your partner's body. Your chest faces the headboard. You bend your legs and put your knees over your partner's shoulders, your butt against the penis or dildo. Your partner enters you from there. Or, try the variation pictured, where you're on your back."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Liftoff
"Your partner is standing and holds you by the butt as you straddle them. It takes a lot of strength. For greater ease and fun, your partner can hoist your butt on the kitchen counter (or washing machine or desk)."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Standing Doggy
"You stand and face away. Your partner enters you from behind. This position is tough if you are of different heights. A possible solution? Sexy high heels on the shorter partner. Or, you can get on all fours at the edge of the bed. Your partner stands and enters you from behind."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Yogi
"Your partner sits up in bed (legs our or cross-legged) and, facing them, you sit on their lap, legs astride or around them. You can also transition to this from Cowgirl if your partner sits up and you straighten your legs. Great for closeness and kissing, since your chests come together in a hug. Arms are free. It takes some torso strength to stay upright."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Sidesaddle
"This works well on an armchair. You sit on your partner's lap, but ride sidesaddle instead of astride. You move yourself up and down with your arms or your legs, if they reach the floor."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Recliner
"Man lies down on his back. Giver lies between his legs. Good for visuals and eye contact. Can be rough on the neck."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Confessional
"Man sits on chair, couch, or edge of bed. Giver kneels between his legs. Good for giver’s neck."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Elevator
"He stands, giver kneels. (Think Glenn Close and Michael Douglas elevator scene — pre-bunny — in Fatal Attraction.) Feels very subservient, which can be positive or negative, depending on how you feel."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Face-Sitter
"Giver lies on back. The man straddles giver’s face and puts his penis in his or her mouth. This provides the blower very little control, but it’s also less work. Do this with someone you trust."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The “Howdy!”
"Man lies on his back. The giver straddles him upside-down, with giver’s feet by the man’s head. Man gets up-close view of the ass — he can finger the asshole and tender parts or return the favor with some 69."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Recliner For Her
"The classic cunnilingus pose is when she reclines and you lie on your stomach with your head between her open legs. It creates nice visuals for her and makes for easy eye contact. The only downside is that your neck doesn’t like it after a while."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Little Prayer
"You’re kneeling at the edge of the bed while she sits or lies back, facing you with legs open."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The S-Curve
"She lies on her right side, halfway curled up. You lie on your left side facing her, farther down, with your head to her muff. The two of you form a big S from above. Great for the neck, bad for eye contact."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Face-Sitter For Her
"The lick-ee straddles the face of the licker, giving the lick-ee lots of fun control and good visuals. Make sure the person on the bottom can breathe! It can be hard so come while holding yourself up — try placing your hands on the wall at the edge or top of the bed."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
The Light Switch
"Use your first two fingers or just your middle finger to lightly slide up and down her vag like you are flipping a light switch. Start by going up and down the labia and just inside the vaginal opening. You can try it lightly on her clit too."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Palm Sunday
"This is good if she loves to masturbate with indirect external pressure (a.k.a. humping things). Place your whole palm over her mons and massage in small, steady circles. Make sure there is contact and pressure just above the clit."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
All Thumbs
"Cradle the penis with both hands, so your thumbs meet over the frenulum (that is, where the head meets the shaft on the underside). Give a gentle massage to the frenulum with both of your thumbs."
Image: Courtesy of Anders Wenngren
Milking It
"Grasp around the base and slide your hand up and off the tip. Then grab at the base and slide up again. Repeat, as if you are milking a cow. As one recipient put it, 'This feels like an endless vagina!’"
