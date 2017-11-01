When did you last try a new sex position? Whether or not you're in a relationship, it's all too easy to fall back on a handful of tried-and-tested moves and forget the delicious variety available to you and your partner.
That's where Clare Cavanah and Rachel Venning come in. They're not only the founders of sex toy boutique and educational hub Babeland, they're the authors of Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex. With insight into everything from BDSM to birth control, Moregasm is an expert (yet relatable) roadmap to your best-ever sex life.
The book's inclusive, deftly illustrated guides to manual, oral, vaginal, and anal sex positions are our favorite part. We're thrilled to share them with you here, beginning with Cavanah and Venning's step-by-step suggestions for vaginal sex and then adding ideas for other forms of play each month. (And if you just can't wait, you can purchase the book, here). Some positions may be old favorites, others variations on classics, and still others completely new to you. Combined, they might just make for your best sex yet. Click through for the good stuff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
12 of 45
Power Up
"Add hands-free vibration to the fun. The wearable We-Vibe (which stimulates the clit and the G-spot and is made to be worn during intercourse) or a vibrating penis ring can provide the clit stimulation that the missionary position sometimes denies."
"Add hands-free vibration to the fun. The wearable We-Vibe (which stimulates the clit and the G-spot and is made to be worn during intercourse) or a vibrating penis ring can provide the clit stimulation that the missionary position sometimes denies."
Advertisement
13 of 45
Life On The Edge
"Lie down on your back at the edge of the bed, with your thighs and legs dangling off. Bend your knees and put your feet on the ground. Your partner stands or kneels between your legs and enters you. Your partner gets a great view and control of a deep thrust. You get to kick back and enjoy."
"Lie down on your back at the edge of the bed, with your thighs and legs dangling off. Bend your knees and put your feet on the ground. Your partner stands or kneels between your legs and enters you. Your partner gets a great view and control of a deep thrust. You get to kick back and enjoy."
Advertisement
22 of 45
The Side Roll
"Your partner lies on their side, leaning back a little, legs apart. You lie in front, backing onto the penis or dildo. Your thighs are together and resting between your partner's thighs. You can also get here by starting in Reverse Cowgirl, unbending your knees, and sending your legs out straight in front of you. And everyone tilts to the side."
"Your partner lies on their side, leaning back a little, legs apart. You lie in front, backing onto the penis or dildo. Your thighs are together and resting between your partner's thighs. You can also get here by starting in Reverse Cowgirl, unbending your knees, and sending your legs out straight in front of you. And everyone tilts to the side."
Advertisement
23 of 45
Taking The L Train
"Your partner lies on their side. You lie on your side at a 90-degree angle, forming an L with your partner's body. Your chest faces the headboard. You bend your legs and put your knees over your partner's shoulders, your butt against the penis or dildo. Your partner enters you from there. Or, try the variation pictured, where you're on your back."
"Your partner lies on their side. You lie on your side at a 90-degree angle, forming an L with your partner's body. Your chest faces the headboard. You bend your legs and put your knees over your partner's shoulders, your butt against the penis or dildo. Your partner enters you from there. Or, try the variation pictured, where you're on your back."
25 of 45
26 of 45
The Yogi
"Your partner sits up in bed (legs our or cross-legged) and, facing them, you sit on their lap, legs astride or around them. You can also transition to this from Cowgirl if your partner sits up and you straighten your legs. Great for closeness and kissing, since your chests come together in a hug. Arms are free. It takes some torso strength to stay upright."
"Your partner sits up in bed (legs our or cross-legged) and, facing them, you sit on their lap, legs astride or around them. You can also transition to this from Cowgirl if your partner sits up and you straighten your legs. Great for closeness and kissing, since your chests come together in a hug. Arms are free. It takes some torso strength to stay upright."
Advertisement
Advertisement
36 of 45
Advertisement
41 of 45
Check out our guide to the best positions from behind here. Try just one for a quickie, or try them all — sometimes, the best approach is from behind.
42 of 45
Visit our guide to the best small penis sex positions here. We’re often told that bigger is better — but in reality, that's far from the truth.
Advertisement
43 of 45
Explore our guide to the hottest standing sex positions here. They will bring your sex life to new heights.
44 of 45
Check out our guide to the best lesbian sex positions here. They can be enjoyed by queer women, bisexual women, pansexual women, or even straight-identifying women looking to explore, too.
45 of 45
Advertisement