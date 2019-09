You can have an orgasm with your clothes on, but it's going to be a lot harder if you're wearing super thick denim. The point is to put pressure on your clitoris, so if you're heading to bae's house and you know you'll be doing some dry humping, then wear something thin. The thinner the barrier to your clit is, the more likely you'll be able to get off.If the dry humping is a little more spontaneous, don't be afraid to strip down to your underwear, Dr. Allison says. You can even take your pants off if you have the foresight to know what's going to go down, and in that case, Dr. Allison suggests wearing silk undies. "When it's wet, silk will be more slippery than cotton," she says.Just be careful if you're taking your pants off, but your partner isn't. Catching yourself in their zipper is one sure way to ruin the fun.