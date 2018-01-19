Story from Sex

11 Couch Sex Positions For When You're Not Making It To The Bedroom

Cory Stieg
Photographed by Natalia Mantini.
You and bae have been on the couch watching The Crown for what feels like days, when Netflix finally shakes you from your stupor to ask if you're "still watching." Maybe it's all the subtle sex on that particular show, or the fact that you've been cuddling for hours, but getting hygge on the couch can make you kind of horny.
Sure, you could get up and walk to your bedroom to have sex. But you can pull off some pretty exciting positions right on your couch, so why bother? The couch is comfortable, has varying levels, and is sturdy enough to grab hold of when you need to. And, if you live with other people, there could be something thrilling about doing it on the couch where you might get caught.
Advertisement
Given that, we asked Sadie Allison, PhD, AASECT-certified sexologist and author of Ride ‘Em Cowgirl! Sex Position Secrets for Better Bucking to recommend some of her favorite couch sex positions for you to try this winter, or whenever you're feeling inclined to stay put.
1 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Wheel Barrel

The giver sits on the couch normally, and the receiver sits on top of their penis or object facing away. Then, the receiver bends all the way forward, putting their hands on the floor and arching their back. You can add toys to the mix (like butt plugs, vibrators, or dildos) or even a little spanking.
2 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Buried Pleasure

This adaptation on doggy style is an easy thrusting position for the giver, and it's also comfy for the receiver. The receiver kneels in front of a couch, with their hands on the back and their chest on the cushions, while the giver kneels behind them. For deeper penetration, the receiver can cock one knee up on the couch, Dr. Allison says. The couch also allows the receiver to use their hands to pleasure their nipples or clitoris.
Advertisement
3 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Cowgirl

For some solo loving, place a dildo or phallic vibrator between your couch cushions so it stands on its own, then take your couch for a ride. Be sure to place a towel down first, Dr. Allison says.
4 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Soft Landing

This is a great position for pregnant people, because it allows for a lot of support and comfort, Dr. Allison says. Stack couch cushions high on one side of the couch, then have the receiver bend over so their belly is on the cushions. Then, the giver enters from behind while placing their hands underneath the receiver. Even if you're not pregnant, this is a good way to create levels, Dr. Allison says.
5 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Ball Player

The giver sits on the couch and leans back for support, and the receiver sits on top with their back to their partner. The person on top can spread their legs and reach through their legs to pleasure their partner — for example, gently stroking their testicles, Dr. Allison suggests.
6 of 12
Viewmaster

The giver sits on the couch, and the receiver sits on top, facing them. Then, the receiver uses the back of the couch to prop their legs up in a "V" formation on either side of their partner's body to achieve deep penetration and provide a very sexy view. For a more advanced take on the pose, the receiver can cross their legs around the giver's midsection, creating a tight squeeze.
7 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Orgasm's Edge

This is a standing sex position that utilizes the backside of a couch. To do it, the receiver stands with their back against the couch, and their arms resting along the top. To enhance clitoral stimulation, the receiver can wrap their legs around the giver's body as they gyrate their pelvis, Dr. Allison says.
Advertisement
8 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Combo Plate

This sexy and sensual position is best for when you’re exhausted, because it requires little-to-no movement, Dr. Allison says. To do it, lie down and spoon your partner, then use your favorite sex toy to pleasure each other.
9 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Cushion Pushin'

This is a sitting-on-the-couch kind of position. Grab some throw pillows and place them underneath the giver's seat to support their back and bring them closer to the receiver. Once on top, the receiver can hold the giver's neck or the back of the couch for more leverage as they ride.
10 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Plush Puppy

Both people can stay fully on the couch for this position. It's a classic doggy-style position, but uses the back of the couch for support, leverage, and comfort, Dr. Allison says. For extra depth, she recommends that the receiver open their legs wider.
11 of 12
Illustrated by Paola Delucca.
Deep Dangle

For this oral-sex position, the giver lies on their back, with their head on the armrest of the couch. This puts them in a very open position for oral sex, and the receiver can also use their hands to caress the giver's body.
12 of 12
Related Video
Advertisement

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series