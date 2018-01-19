11 Couch Sex Positions For When You're Not Making It To The Bedroom

You and bae have been on the couch watching The Crown for what feels like days, when Netflix finally shakes you from your stupor to ask if you're "still watching." Maybe it's all the subtle sex on that particular show, or the fact that you've been cuddling for hours, but getting hygge on the couch can make you kind of horny.
Sure, you could get up and walk to your bedroom to have sex. But you can pull off some pretty exciting positions right on your couch, so why bother? The couch is comfortable, has varying levels, and is sturdy enough to grab hold of when you need to. And, if you live with other people, there could be something thrilling about doing it on the couch where you might get caught.
Given that, we asked Sadie Allison, PhD, AASECT-certified sexologist and author of Ride ‘Em Cowgirl! Sex Position Secrets for Better Bucking to recommend some of her favorite couch sex positions for you to try this winter, or whenever you're feeling inclined to stay put.
Wheel Barrel
The giver sits on the couch normally, and the receiver sits on top of their penis or object facing away. Then, the receiver bends all the way forward, putting their hands on the floor and arching their back. You can add toys to the mix (like butt plugs, vibrators, or dildos) or even a little spanking.
Buried Pleasure
This adaptation on doggy style is an easy thrusting position for the giver, and it's also comfy for the receiver. The receiver kneels in front of a couch, with their hands on the back and their chest on the cushions, while the giver kneels behind them. For deeper penetration, the receiver can cock one knee up on the couch, Dr. Allison says. The couch also allows the receiver to use their hands to pleasure their nipples or clitoris.
Cowgirl
For some solo loving, place a dildo or phallic vibrator between your couch cushions so it stands on its own, then take your couch for a ride. Be sure to place a towel down first, Dr. Allison says.
Soft Landing
This is a great position for pregnant people, because it allows for a lot of support and comfort, Dr. Allison says. Stack couch cushions high on one side of the couch, then have the receiver bend over so their belly is on the cushions. Then, the giver enters from behind while placing their hands underneath the receiver. Even if you're not pregnant, this is a good way to create levels, Dr. Allison says.
Viewmaster
The giver sits on the couch, and the receiver sits on top, facing them. Then, the receiver uses the back of the couch to prop their legs up in a "V" formation on either side of their partner's body to achieve deep penetration and provide a very sexy view. For a more advanced take on the pose, the receiver can cross their legs around the giver's midsection, creating a tight squeeze.
Orgasm's Edge
This is a standing sex position that utilizes the backside of a couch. To do it, the receiver stands with their back against the couch, and their arms resting along the top. To enhance clitoral stimulation, the receiver can wrap their legs around the giver's body as they gyrate their pelvis, Dr. Allison says.
Cushion Pushin'
This is a sitting-on-the-couch kind of position. Grab some throw pillows and place them underneath the giver's seat to support their back and bring them closer to the receiver. Once on top, the receiver can hold the giver's neck or the back of the couch for more leverage as they ride.
