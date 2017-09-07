How To Have Sex In Public — & Not Get Caught

Let's be clear about this: Having sex in public is technically illegal in many states, but that doesn't stop people from wanting to do it. Public sex can be considered a misdemeanor crime, and some states have specific laws about indecent exposure (like exposing your genitals) and lewd acts (like having sex) — both of which are somewhat required in order to have a public hookup.
But the fact that it is against the law makes it taboo, which makes people want to do it even more, says Sadie Allison, PhD, AASECT-certified sexologist and author of Ride ‘Em Cowgirl! Sex Position Secrets for Better Bucking. "The fear of getting caught gives an adrenaline rush that generates excitement and energy throughout your body, which can enhance the physical experience," she says. For some people, the chance that they could be seen by a passerby could be a turn-on.
That said, if you are intrigued by the thought of having sex in public, it's your responsibility to make sure that you're being courteous to the people around you. No one should be forced to watch someone else have sex, and public masturbation is a form of street harassment.
While we'd never encourage or condone illegal behavior, there are a few ways that you can experience the rush of public sex without having to worry about lawyering up. Some of these tips from Dr. Allison are strictly for the sake of fantasy, and others are practical advice for having a hookup in public. Either way, just be careful and don't get caught.